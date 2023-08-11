Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Mental Health: Practical Tips And Strategies To Manage Anxiety After A Job Loss

Mental Health: Practical Tips And Strategies To Manage Anxiety After A Job Loss

 If you're struggling with anxiety after a layoff, you're not alone. In this video, we share actionable advice to help you manage anxiety, regain your confidence, and take proactive steps towards a brighter future.

Published: August 11, 2023 12:12 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Mental Health: If you’re struggling with anxiety after a layoff, you’re not alone. In this video, we share actionable advice to help you manage anxiety, regain your confidence, and take proactive steps towards a brighter future. Learn how to cope with uncertainty, develop a resilient mindset, and create a solid plan for your next career move.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.