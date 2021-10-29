Tips to cope with anxiety on returning back to office : With vaccinations being increasingly available and effective and a good number of decline in the daily covid cases, world is getting back to normalcy. The restrictions are easing down as schools, colleges, malls theatres and offices are finally opening. After working from home for almost a couple of years, now people are required to return back to offices. However a lot of people may face some sort of nervousness or anxiety with the thought of returning back to their workplace. It is quite natural to feel some amount of anxiety for which we have got a solution as we will be explain some tips on how to cope with anxiety issues on returning back to office. Watch video to know what these tips are.Also Read - These 7 Lifestyle Habits Are Increasing Your Risk of Brain Stroke