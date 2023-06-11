ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Mental Health Tips: Feeling Sad? Try These Effective Ways To Boost Your Mood Instantly – Watch Video

Mental Health Tips: Feeling Sad? Try These Effective Ways To Boost Your Mood Instantly – Watch Video

Tips to boost mood: Are you feeling sad? Try these effective methods to cheer yourself up instantly. watch this video.

Published: June 11, 2023 8:10 PM IST

By Video Desk

Mental Health Tips: It is not possible to have a happy and jolly mood every single day. Some days we feel happy and energetic. While on other days, we feel sad, dull and gloomy. Needless to say that it’s okay to have full moments. But a sad mood of dragged throughout the day can hamper our productivity and energy. On these kind of gloomy days, doing even normal chores like brushing or doing dishes can feel like a lot ! Well, the good thing is that we can boost our moods anytime with just a few tips and techniques. These tips can instantly boost our minds and moods.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.