Mental Health Tips: CBSE is soon going to declare the results of class 10th and 12th Term 1 exams. However, the confirmed date of the same is not yet officially revealed. While some students are eagerly waiting for their exam result announcements, others are feeling stressed and anxious on their upcoming exam results. Well, stressing and panicking over exam results is a very normal phenomenon and is seen is seen in almost every student who has taken a test or exam. So, in this video, we will be suggesting you a few tips to soothe and calm down your stress and anxiety levels. Watch video.