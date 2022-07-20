Foods to cure depression: Mental health has become a major issue these days and affects nearly everyone. There are innumerable medical therapies and treatments available out there that can help cure mental health issues like anxiety and depression. But lifestyle remedies, such as a healthy diet, can also boost a person’s well-being. Well, we all know that food plays a major role in enhancing mood and energy. There’s no such specific diet that can treat mental health problems. However certain food items can help people manage these symptoms. So, for that we have mentioned a few food items in this video eating which can help you cure your anxiety and depression levels.

Also Read - Want To Increase Productivity? Include These Dopamine Booster Foods In Your Diet Today - Watch Video