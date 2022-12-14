Top Recommended Stories
Mental Health Tips: Winter Blues? Try These Effective Mood Buster Tips – Watch Video
As we become less active, our mental health can also suffer. If you are also someone who feels depressed most of the winters, it could probably be due to your lifestyle habits or faulty winter routine.
Mental Health Tips: As the winter season is already here, we have been spending more time curled up in the blanket binge watching movies or series or just staying glued to our phones. As we become less active, our mental health can also suffer. If you are also someone who feels depressed most of the winters, it could probably be due to your lifestyle habits or faulty winter routine. You many feel depressed and anxious all the time. And if untreated it can take a toll on your mental health. So, in this video, we have listed a few mental health tips that will help you beat that winter blues. Watch video.
Also Read:
- HEALTH: Chest Pain While Coughing Or Sneezing Can Be A Sign Of Pleurisy Disease, Know The Causes And Prevention | Watch Video
- Malaika Arora Turns Into a Yoga Warrior With Virabhadrasana, Serves Workout Motivation For Fantastic Week- WATCH
- Weight Loss Tips: Healthy And Delicious Vegetable Juices To Burn Your Belly Fat This Winter - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.