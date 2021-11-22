Mercedes AMG A 45 S Launched in India, price, features revealed : Mercedes Benz just launched the fastest hatchback to ever go on sale so far i.e. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S in Indian market. The cost of the car starts from 79.5 lakh and is powered by the world’s most powerful series production four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Watch this video where we have explained the key features and specifications and designs that this newly launched sports car carries. Take a look.,Also Read - All New Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Has Finally Arrived With Stylish Design And Great Fuel Efficiency, First Drive Review | Watch Video