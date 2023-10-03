Home

“Mere liye gareeb sabse badi…” PM Modi slams Congress amid political row over caste census

Amid political row over the caste census report in Bihar, PM Modi slammed Congress over ‘Jitni aabadi utna haq’ remark. While addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi expressed his support for the poor population in the country. Sharpening his attack on the Congress, the PM recalled former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark.

