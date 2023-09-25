Mesmerising! Largest temple in US’ New Jersey gets ready to welcome devotees | Watch

Top Trending Videos

Updated: September 25, 2023 7:04 PM IST

By Video Desk

Thousands of miles away from India, in Robbinsville, New Jersey, stands the US’s largest Hindu temple the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. This majestic mahamandir is dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, a Hindu spiritual leader in the 19th century, and was inspired by his 5th spiritual successor and renowned saint Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The construction of this mahamandir began in 2015 and is set to be inaugurated by Mahant Swami Maharaj. The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville spread across 185 acres is a testament to the love, dedication,and skill of over 12,500 volunteers.

