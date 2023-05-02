Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Looks Like An Angel In White Gown, Her Elegant Ensemble Wins Hearts Of The Fans

Home

Alia Bhatt Met Gala Debut:Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited debut at the Met Gala 2023, one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. The event celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, and this year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” For her debut look, Alia wore a stunning white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. The gown was detailed with pearls throughout, and she wore a single glove, a nod to one of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature elements. Alia’s sleek hairdo and minimal makeup added to the elegance of her ensemble, making her a showstopper on the red carpet.