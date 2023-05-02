Home

Video Gallery

Met Gala 2023: Indian Divas Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani And Others Walk The Red Carpet In Style

Met Gala 2023: Indian Divas Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani And Others Walk The Red Carpet In Style

Natasha Poonawalla's silver metallic gown paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat, Choupette, and Isha Ambani dazzled in a custom Prabal Gurung creation with embellishments and a sari-inspired trail. These Indian celebrities owned the red carpet and left us wanting more.

Met Gala 2023: The Met Gala 2023 was a star-studded event, and Indian celebrities Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla stole the show with their stunning looks. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a Prabal Gurung white gown with almost 100,000 pearls, while Priyanka Chopra twinned with husband Nick Jonas in a black off-shoulder gown and a $25 million diamond necklace. Natasha Poonawalla’s silver metallic gown paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s pet cat, Choupette, and Isha Ambani dazzled in a custom Prabal Gurung creation with embellishments and a sari-inspired trail. These Indian celebrities owned the red carpet and left us wanting more.