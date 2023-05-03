Home

Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Stun In Black And White, Throwback To The Best Met Gala Looks Of The Adorable Couple

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas attended the met gala event. The duo twinned in black outfits several pictures of which are going viral on social media. Both Nick and Priyanka wore Valentino. The couple posed on the red carpet and also smiled looking at each other. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick’s love story began on met gala and they have been attending it regularly for years. Priyanka made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. Checkout all Met Gala looks of Priyanka and Nick. Watch video.