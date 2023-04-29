Home

Met Gala: Throwback To The Times When Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Others Stole Fashion Spotlight

Indian Celebrities At Met Gala: The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and the anticipation is already building up! This year, global personalities from various fields will grace the red carpet, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt representing India. Over the years, Indian celebrities have left their mark on the event with their impeccable fashion choices. From Deepika Padukone’s stunning white satin gown to Priyanka Chopra’s unique beige Ralph Lauren gown with a long trail, Indian stars have always managed to make a statement at the Met Gala. With the event just days away, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to yet another unforgettable display of creativity and glamour.