Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is the latest addition to the Mi lineup in the country. The phone falls under Rs 25,000 price segment. Most phones under Rs 25,000 price range offer powerful specs but the Mi 11 Lite takes a different path. The Mi 11 Lite does not offer a powerful specs sheet when compared to the competition, but it surely gets the work done in real-life usage. Watch video to know all about Mi 11 Lite mobile phone.