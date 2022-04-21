The next IPL 2022 battle will take place between the bottom wranglers of the points table, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Yes, the top teams of the previous IPL seasons are struggling in IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians have lost 6 matches in a row while the Chennai Super Kings have lost 5 matches and won just one match so far in this season. Hence, today’s IPL match between MI vs CSK at Dr. DY Patil stadium is extremely critical for both the teams. Mumbai Indians is currently struggling the most in their bowling department, while Chennai seems to struggle too. Henceforth, we could see some changes in the playing 11. Watch video to know predicted playing 11, full team squads, pitch report and weather forecast for today IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne/Dwayne Pretorius, Mahesh Thekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Devald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith.