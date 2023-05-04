MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan partnership wins match for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets during the 46th match of the IPL on Wednesday. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma played an exceptional partnership to take PBKS to a massive score of 214, but MI's partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan triumphed, taking the match home.
