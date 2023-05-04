Top Trending Videos

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets during the 46th match of the IPL on Wednesday. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma played an exceptional partnership to take PBKS to a massive score of 214, but MI's partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan triumphed, taking the match home.

Published: May 4, 2023 12:37 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: May 4, 2023 12:37 PM IST