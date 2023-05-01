MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Tim David Powers Mumbai Indians To 6-Wicket Win Against Rajasthan Royals
MI vs RR, IPL 2023: An unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.
