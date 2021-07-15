When it comes to affordability the very first brand that strikes one’s mind is the Chinese high profile tech firm, Xiaomi. That said, devices with SpO2 sensors became a rage in recent months, and Xiaomi banking on the factor brought the Mi Watch Revolve Active with an affordable price tag of course. The Mi Watch Revolve Active watch boasts a wide range of features, from built-in GPS, tons of sport profiles, sleep and energy tracking, etc. The elements no doubt look good on paper, can it be an ideal replacement for the OnePlus Watch? Watch video to know all about the Mi Watch Revolve Active.