Micromax IN 2c: Micromax just launched it's latest mid-budget offering Micromax IN 2c in Indian market. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC. The price of the phone has been set to Rs.8,499. Micromax IN 2c runs at Android 11 and has 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It is available in two color option – Brown and Silver. Users can buy the smartphone from Flipkart and Micromax stores from 1st of May. To know more about this latest launch's features and specs in detail, do watch this video.