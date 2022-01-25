Micromax IN Note 2 launch: Micromax is all set to launch it’s latest offering Micromax IN Note 2 in India on 25th of January. The smartphone is a successor to the Micromax IN Note 1 which was launched in November 2020 and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. The teaser shared by the company on social media revealed that the smartphone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Helio G95 SoC. Fin out more about this upcoming launch in this video. Watch.Also Read - iPhone SE+5G And New iPad Air Likely To Launch In April End, Checkout Expected Features, Specs And Price