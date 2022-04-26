Micromax new launch: Micromax is all set to launch it’s new mid-range smartphone called Micromax In 2c today. The smartphone will be available at a price range within 10,000 and is aimed at budget buyers. Talking about the features and specs, the phone will be launched with a mammoth battery and will also feature a 6.52-inch display. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be launched at Flipkart exclusively. Checkout video to know expected features, price and specs.Also Read - Fruits That Will Help You Rejuvenate And Help You Beat The Heat During Summers | Watch Video