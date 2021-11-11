On November 9 Microsoft has launched an all-new affordable Surface Laptop SE. Other than Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft has additionally released a simplified version of Windows 11 operating system. It is called Windows 11 SE. Especially designed for students, the laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, a 720p HD webcam, and a few common ports for connectivity. The new OS will not include a built-in Store for apps, but it will allow students to install third-party apps like Zoom, Chrome etc. To find out more, watch our latest video!