Microsoft: New Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE Launched By Microsoft Exclusively For Students | Watch Video:
On November 9 Microsoft has launched an all-new affordable Surface Laptop SE. Other than Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft has additionally released a simplified version of Windows 11 operating system. It is called Windows 11 SE. Especially designed for students, the laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, a 720p HD webcam, and a few common ports for connectivity. The new OS will not include a built-in Store for apps, but it will allow students to install third-party apps like Zoom, Chrome etc. To find out more, watch our latest video!