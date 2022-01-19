Microsoft Teams new features : Microsoft Teams has added 5 latest features that aims at reducing stress of Covid-19 frontline workers. These include Walkie Talkie app, managing virtual appointments, Microsoft Viva, Reflexis Shifts Connector and audio notification. The tech giant announced about these latest features in a tweet. Checkout our latest video to know more about these newly added features.Also Read - Moto G31 Review: Best Budget Smartphone? Know If You Should Buy It Or Not; Watch Video