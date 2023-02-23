Home

Midnight FIGHT Between AAP, BJP In House Over MCD Election | Watch Video

BJP leader Shahzad Poonawala has termed the Aam Aadmi Party an anarchist, acrimonious party. The two parties are engaged in a stand-off in the MCD house in Delhi over the election of members to the Standing Committee of the House.

