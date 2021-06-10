Happy Birthday Mika Singh/Mika Singh Controversy: Indian rapper Mika Singh, famous for his party anthems turns 44. Starting his journey from the 90s, Mika Singh has come long way giving his voice to more than 250 songs as a playback singer in Bollywood and in his solo albums. Whether be it kids or adults, his songs don’t fail to uplift their mood. While his songs earned him the fame he deserved, there are many other controversies that kept him in limelight. Watch video to know about all those controversial facts about Mika Singh that you didn’t know before. Also Read - Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Watch Video to Know About Her Most Trending Fashion Looks