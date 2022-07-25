Mika Singh swayamvar: Popular singer Mika Singh has finally got his Dulhaniya after a wait of two long months. The singer reportedly chose Akansha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar Mika Di VoHti. Well, Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal were the three finalists of the show wherein Akanksha Puri emerged as the show’s winner. However, there’s no confirmation on the same as the finale is yet to air. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Flaunts Incredible Figure in Hot Animal-Print Bustier Top And Jeans - Check Viral Video