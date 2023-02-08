Home

Millet Rice Benefits: Want To Lose Weight? Add Millet Rice In Your Diet, Know It’s Amazing Health Benefits – Watch Video

Millets also known as nutri cereal, is rich in fiber, Protein, healthy fats and essential minerals. Here are some amazing health benefits of eating millet rice. Watch video.

Millet Rice Benefits: As proposed by India, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. This initiative aims at establishing the benefits of millet among all. Millets also known as nutri cereal, is rich in fiber, Protein, healthy fats and essential minerals. There are several healthy dishes prepared from millets but what we love the most is a hearty Bowl of millet rice. So now let’s take a look at the benefits of consuming millet rice. Watch video.