Mint Water Benefits: Mint leaves or Pudina are loaded with multiple health benefits. It is a popular aromatic herb and is known for it’s freshness. The are antibacterial and packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients. Just mint leaves have several health benefits, drinking mint water can be beneficial too. Drinking mint water energizes you from within and can also fight skin related issues. This healthy summer drink also helps in lowering blood sugar level, Watch video to know more such surprising health benefits of mint water.Also Read - Benefits Of Makhana: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Add Makhana/Fox Nuts In Your Diet - Watch Video