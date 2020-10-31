In an exclusive interview with India.com, the cast and crew of Mirzapur 2, including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Puneet Krishna, Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai shed light on some of the season’s tantalising cliffhangers. Also Read - Nikita Tomar Murder Case News: Was Tauseef Inspired by Munna From Mirzapur? Read on

They even talk about season 3 of Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi reveals the first thing that Kaleen Bhaiyya will do in Mirzapur 3. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Makers Apologise to Hindi Author For Using His Novel ‘Dhabba’ in Erotic Scene

Watch the interview here. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Makers in Trouble: Author to File Case in Delhi HC For Using His Novel ‘Dhabba’ in Erotic Scene