Miss India World 2022: Femina Miss India Event 2022 was held on Sunday in Mumbai. The event was a star studded one as several B-town stars turned up in their glamourous avatars. Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in an off shoulder black and white jumpsuit. Raaz actor Dino Morea looked super stylish in an all-black ensemble. Malaika Arora was indeed a show stealer as she carried herself elegantly in a beautiful golden bodycon dress. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia looked like a princess in a designer shimmery dress. Watch this video.Also Read - Malaika Arora Snapped Outside Yoga Class, Nikki Tamboli Looks Gorgeous In An Oversized Shirt - Watch Video