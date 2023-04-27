Home

Miss Teen Diva 2022: Trishna Ray Crowned As Miss Teen Universe India 2023 | Watch Video

Miss Teen Diva 2022: Trishna Ray Crowned As Miss Teen Universe India 2023 | Watch Video

Miss Teen Diva 2022: Trishna Ray Crowned As Miss Teen Universe India 2023 | Watch Video

Trishna Ray, a student of KIIT School of Fashion Technology, has been crowned as ‘Miss Teen Universe India 2023’ at the Miss Teen Diva 2023 national pageant held at Jaipur. She will be representing India abroad. Trishna was adjudged the best at the competition as she also bagged three other subtitles – Beauty with Brains, Best in Ramp Walk and Best in Speech Round. She was also adjudged as ‘Miss Teen India East’.