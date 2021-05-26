India’s Adline Castelino made the country proud by being the third runner-up at Miss Universe 2020 pageant. In an interview with india.com, she talks about the beauty standards in the country and how we are still obsessed with a fair skin tone. She answers if the beauty pageants lack diversity and representation of women of all body sizes and colour. Adline talks about how beauty queens are judges and how strongly she feels about the farmers’ issue in the country. The successful model also tells us that the entire concept of ‘bikini body’ is just men’s way of objectifying women. Watch the full interview here: Also Read - Meditation During COVID Times: All Your Questions Answered | Exclusive