Harnaaz Sandhu Transformation : 21 year old Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by bagging the Miss Universe 2021 crown on 13th of December. She brought home the crown after a long wait of 21 years. But did you know that her journey from the streets of Chandigarh to becoming Miss universe was not easy as she has worked hard on herself to where she is today. Watch this transformation video of Harnaaz Sandhu that will totally leave you speechless.Also Read - Lara Dutta To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Actresses Who Won Crowns In Major Beauty Pageants And Made India Proud | Checkout List