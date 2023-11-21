By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
“Miss you, love you, waiting for your return” Israeli soldier’s last phone call to family | Gaza
Amid mounting fatalities on Israeli side, I.D.F released a soldier’s last phone call. Israel army released an audio clip of Capt Jamal Abbas’ final call with father and brother before his death on the battlefield. Capt Jamal Abbas’ spoke to his father and brother who also serve in Israeli military.