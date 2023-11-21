Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • “Miss you, love you, waiting for your return” Israeli soldier’s last phone call to family | Gaza

“Miss you, love you, waiting for your return” Israeli soldier’s last phone call to family | Gaza

Amid mounting fatalities on Israeli side, I.D.F released a soldier's last phone call. Israel army released an audio clip of ...

Updated: November 21, 2023 12:05 PM IST

By Video Desk

Amid mounting fatalities on Israeli side, I.D.F released a soldier’s last phone call. Israel army released an audio clip of Capt Jamal Abbas’ final call with father and brother before his death on the battlefield. Capt Jamal Abbas’ spoke to his father and brother who also serve in Israeli military.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.