Getting into a college of your choice have always been challenging but now that the coronavirus pandemic has confined everyone into their homes, the process have become quite harder. It has not only hampered the enrollment but have also delayed the study plans of many students across the country. While the students are still unsure about the future situation, struggling to enroll into their favourable colleges based on their choice of courses, India.com has come up with an initiative ‘Mission College Admission’ to make their admissions trouble-free. In this video of, ‘Mission College Admissions’ series you will see an exclusive conversation with Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited with Dr. Rajeev Sobti, School of Computer Science and Engineering and Head, Division of Admissions in Lovely Professional University, Punjab.