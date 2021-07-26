Getting into a college of your choice have always been challenging but now that the coronavirus pandemic has confined everyone into their homes, the process have become quite harder. It has not only hampered the enrollment but have also delayed the study plans of many students across the country. While the students are still unsure about the future situation, struggling to enroll into their favourable colleges based on their choice of courses, India.com has come up with an initiative ‘Mission College Admission’ to make their admissions trouble-free. In this video of, ‘Mission College Admissions’ series you will see an exclusive conversation with Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited with Prof. Pushpendra Singh, Dean Academic Affairs, IIIT- New Delhi.

Pushpendra Singh is a Professor at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-D), New Delhi. He completed his PhD in 2004 from Inria-Rennes, France in the area of mobile computing. He previously worked at Portsmouth University, Newcastle University, and Inria-Rocquencourt. His work has been deployed in the field for various projects including in projects related to national schemes such as NRHM (National Rural Health Mission) and NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). Prof. Pushpendra Singh has also been appointed Nodal Officer by Govt. of NCT, Delhi for running 181-Women-in-distress helpline.