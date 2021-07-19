Getting into a college of your choice have always been challenging but now that the coronavirus pandemic has confined everyone into their homes, the process have become quite harder. It has not only hampered the enrollment but have also delayed the study plans of many students across the country. While the students are still unsure about the future situation, struggling to enroll into their favourable colleges based on their choice of courses, India.com has come up with an initiative ‘Mission College Admission’ to make their admissions trouble-free. In this video of, ‘Mission College Admissions’ series you will see an exclusive conversation with Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited with Prof. (Dr.) Sibaram Khara, Vice Chancellor & Dean Academic Affairs, Electrical Electronics and Communication Engineering (EECE), Sharda University.

Dr. Sibaram Khara received Ph. D. in engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in next-generation wireless heterogeneous network. Currently he is serving as Dean, Academic Affairs in Sharda University. Previously, he has served as Pro Vice Chancellor in Galgotias University. He has supervised 04 PhD scholars and completed one DST funded project. Dr. Khara is the life member of IEI, IETE and member of IEEE. He is editor & reviewers of reputed International Journals. Also Read - Jamshedpur Girl Gets Rs 1.2 Lakh From Selling Mangoes, Buys Smartphone For Online Classes