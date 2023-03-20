Home

Mission Impossible for Mumbai Indians ?

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in IPL history. No team has won more titles than them in the tournament’s history. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership MI have lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer an embarrasment of finishing at the last postion. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom. It was something hard to believe from the team of Mumbai’s calibre, which time and again had defied expectations to rule the roost.

Despite having a big names in the squad, things doesn’t appear very good for MI as far as overall team balance in concerned but in T20 cricket, one or two good individual performances are enough to change the scenario and MI will hope that it turns out to be true for them this time around.