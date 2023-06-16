Home

Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”

Fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on June 14. Now, a violent mob set Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan’s house on fire. Union MoS for External Affairs RK Ranjan at Kongba in Imphal on June 15. RK Ranjan’s residence in Imphal was set on fire while minister was in Kerala. “Those indulging in violence are enemies of humanity,” said Union Minister.

