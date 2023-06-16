By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”
Fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on June 14. Now, a violent mob set Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan’s house on fire. Union MoS for External Affairs RK Ranjan at Kongba in Imphal on June 15. RK Ranjan’s residence in Imphal was set on fire while minister was in Kerala. “Those indulging in violence are enemies of humanity,” said Union Minister.
