Raj Kundra Case Update: Raj Kundra’s pornography case is taking a new form day by day. Recently, it was being said that Raj’s wife Shilpa Shetty was also indirectly involved in this case. Although Mumbai Police has clarified that she will not be summoned. Not just that model Gehna Vashisht has also given a banging statement to a leading portal that Raj Kundra also wanted to make a film with Shamita Shetty. To know more watch the video now.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Police Custody Extended Till July 27, Cops Suspect Money Used For Online Betting Too