Modi recieves rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Greece

As Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou wished PM Modi on India's successful Moon mission, he told Sakellaropoulou that the success of Chandrayaan-3 was the triumph of entire humankind.

Published: August 25, 2023 6:09 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

