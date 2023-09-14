Modi Slams INDIA bloc: “INDI alliance has come up with resolution to end ‘Sanatan’ culture”

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 14 laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,700 crore including the 'Petrochemical Complex' at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across the state in Bina, Madhya Pradesh. He said that the INDIA bloc has come up with the resolution to end 'Sanatan' culture’.

