Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh is an Indian Paraplegic swimmer who has won four gold medals at the Indian Open Paraplegic Swimming Championship in 2018, and a bronze medal at the 2016 Can-Am Para Swimming Championships held in Gatineau, Quebec. Known to be the fastest paraplegic swimmer in India, Shaikh hails from Bihar and currently staying in Mumbai. Shaikh was also interviewed by Kiran Rai for the 300 most influential people in Asia 2020 published by The New York Press News Agency.

In a freewheeling chat with Sunny Daud (Intern, Sports), Alam spoke at length about how he fought depression, the treatment meted out to specially-abled athletes in the country and much more.