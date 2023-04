Home

Video Gallery

Mohammed Siraj Reports Corrupt Approach To BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit

Mohammed Siraj Reports Corrupt Approach To BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a "corrupt approach" to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted "inside news" about his team after "losing a lot of money" in an IPL game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a “corrupt approach” to BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted “inside news” about his team after “losing a lot of money” in an IPL game.