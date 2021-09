Exclusive Interview:Actor Mohit Raina and Director Nikkhil Advani in an exclusive interview talk about the success of the medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Opened up on different things, Mohit Raina on challenges, upcoming projects, and more. Nikkhil Advani also talked about season 2 of The Empire and Mumbai Diaries. Watch the videoAlso Read - I Feel Lazy When It Comes To Going To Gym, Reveals Naagin Fame Surbhi Jyoti : EXCLUSIVE Interview