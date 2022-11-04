Momos Lover? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Eat Momos | Watch Video

In quite a few researches and reports, it has been found that the fillings inside the momos, especially the ones you get in cheap roadside shops are made of the meat of diseased and already dead chicken that is bought at a very cheap rate by these vendors. To know all details about momos Watch This Video.

We all love momos, but did you know that they are harmful for our health? These round soft dough balls are filled with juicy veg or non-veg stuffings and are served with a spicy dip. They are the delight of all street food lovers. But momos are dangerous for health and can cause long-term damages to the body. Here are 5 reasons why you should not eat momos unless you are absolutely sure about their quality. Momos are made with refined flour, treated with chemicals like Azodicarbonamide, Chlorinegas, Benzoyl Peroxide, and other bleaches. These chemicals can damage the pancreas and cause diabetes and other health issues.

Written by- Ananya