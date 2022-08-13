Bollywood news: Aamir Khan’s upcoming film laal Singh Chaddha is going to release on 11th of August. The film features Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and mona Singh in pivotal roles. Well, the film, even before it’s release has been in limelight and controversies for various reasons one of them being Mona Singh’s role as Aamir Khan’s mother. Yes ! You heard that right. Mona Singh is all set to be seen as Aamir Khan’s mother in the film. This has indeed sparked a lot of debates on choosing young women to play the role of a much older person than her. The audience are unable to digest the fact that 40 year old Mona Singh will be playing the role of 57 year old Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chadda. Well, this is not the first time when beautiful Indian actresses will be portraying an old character on screen. A lot of Younger actresses have played older characters on screen and have actually nailed it. Let us take a look at who these actresses are.Also Read - Esha Gupta Drops A Sensuous And Jaw dropping Video On Instagram, Fans Call Her 'Most Seductive Woman' - Watch Video