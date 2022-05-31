Monalisa Hot Looks: The Bhojpuri Diva Raises Boldness Meter With Her Bold Bikini Look, Checkout Her Sizzling Looks That Will Leave You Speechless
Monalisa hot looks: The bold and sensual actress Monalisa is keeps flaunting her curves and figure. She posts bold and sizzling pictures on Instagram which is absolutely loved by the fans. Let's have a look at some of her boldest pictures. Watch video.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Published Date: May 31, 2022 1:42 PM IST