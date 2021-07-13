What is asset allocation and how to do asset allocation explained
: Asset allocation refers to an investment strategy in which individuals divide their investment portfolios between different diverse asset classes to minimize investment risks. The asset classes fall into three broad categories: equities, fixed income, and cash and equivalents. Anything outside these three categories (e.g., real estate, commodities, art) is often referred to as alternative assets. MoneyMatters with Mohit Garg, Founder, Moneyfront – how to do asset allocation explained.Also Read - MSME Registration: Benefits, Eligibility, Documents Required, Step by Step Procedure Explained | MSME Day 2021 Also Read - Jubilant Foodworks - Which Holds Domino's Franchise in India- Q4 Net profit up 395 Per Cent Also Read - How the pandemic has affected the organic food industry