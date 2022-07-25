With more than 16,000 cases found in over 70 countries, WHO has declared it a public health emergency. In this video we have explained what is monkeypox, symptoms of monkeypox, Monkeypox preventive measures and about monkeypox vaccination.

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rashes

That can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Monkeypox Preventive Measures

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

In Central and West Africa, avoid contact with animals that can spread monkeypox virus, usually rodents and primates.

Also, avoid sick or dead animals, as well as bedding or other materials they have touched

Vaccination for Monkeypox?

According to the world health body, vaccines that have been used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. “Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of monkeypox,” according to a factsheet put up by the WHO.